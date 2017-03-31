Senior edition

EATON — The Preble County Senior Center’s Movie Matinee: Old Time Movie will be the “Wizard of Oz,” on Monday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m.

Euchre: This is open to everyone, beginners and experienced players are welcomed on Tuesday, April 4 and 18 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Therapist on Call: A Vancrest physical therapist will be here to answer any questions that you may have and offer tools in how to feel better. Stop in Wednesday, April 5, at 10 a.m.

Medicare 101: Anyone who wants to learn a little more about Medicare, and have their questions answered by a Certified OSHIP Counselor from Columbus should stop by the senior center Thursday, April 6, at 2 p.m.

Fun Friday: Join in the fun April 7 at noon, as we hear a Garden Talk from Teresa representing Stockslagers Greenhouse & Garden Center. Members pay $3, non-members pay $5. Please purchase tickets in advance at the senior activities center.

History of Easter: Come get the details on the how Easter began and has evolved through time, Friday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m.

Desert auction: Bid on desserts donated from local businesses and senior center members. Plan to attend on April 14, at 2 p.m., have fun, and bid for a chance to win delicious desserts for the holiday!

“ARK, Let’s Go There!” Make your reservations now to go on this wonderful adventure to the Ark Encounter in Kentucky. This package includes 1 meal (with taxes and gratuities), admission to the Ark, and riding in style via the Motor coach. Park at the senior center and let us take you on this Ark adventure! This trip is scheduled for Tuesday, May 16, make your reservations with Cookie by April 16. Call 937-456-4947, ext. 220!

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: A battlefield shrine to Union & Confederate soldiers, plus “Jonah” at the Millennium Theatre. Join us for this four-day, three night’s trip, Sept. 26-29, 2017. A deposit must be paid by June 28, with final payment made by Aug. 12. Stop in for further details or call Cookie at 937-456-4947.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.