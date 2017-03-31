Info on arson sought, reward offered

EATON — The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking information relating to a fire which was intentionally set to a home located at 211 Walnut Street in Eaton last month.

According to officials, the fire occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and was the second house fire on Walnut Street in one month. Upon arrival, the Eaton Fire Division found the home to be unoccupied, but with pets still living there as the occupant was in the process of moving out.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

The investigation is being conducted in conjunction with the fire department and the Eaton Police Division, according to Kelly Stincer of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire, according to Stincer.

“Any small piece of information could be just what our investigators need to close this,” State Fire Marshal Larry Flowers said. “It’s important that if you heard or saw something out of the ordinary, you let investigators know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728 or the EPD at 888-456-2980 or email [email protected]

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

