District library plans events

Kids and families

Sponge prints

For ages 8-12: we’ll make sponge prints from mystery grow sponges. Grow a shape from a mystery capsule, and we’ll use the sponge and paint to create a cool print. This program will be at:

West Elkton Library on Monday, April 3 at 4 p.m.

West Alexandria Library on Monday, April 10 at 4 p.m.

West Manchester Library on Monday, April 17 at 4 p.m.

National Library Week

National Library Week is the week of April 10 this year. The West Alexandria Library and New Paris Library are each having an open house on April 10. Come see all the libraries have to offer. The West Alexandria Library is open 12-7 p.m. that day, and the New Paris Library is open 2-8 p.m.

Welcome Spring parties

We’ll have food and crafts at the Eldorado and West Manchester libraries to celebrate the start of spring. Join us at the West Manchester Library on Monday, April 10 at 4 p.m. or at the Eldorado Library on Tuesday, April 11 at 4 p.m.

Easter Crafting

The Camden Library will have Easter-themed crafting for kids on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Tween Film Workshop

This will be the final film workshop before the spring Filmmakers Club. On Wednesday, April 12 at 4:15 p.m. at the Eaton Library, we’ll learn how to edit videos. Come for some last-minute tips before the Filmmakers Club.

Crafternoon

Kids can come to the West Elkton Library on Wednesday, April 12 at 4 p.m. for some fun crafts! All supplies are provided.

Life-Size Candyland

The Eaton Library is hosting another of its popular Family Fun Nights. On Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m., bring the family to play life-sized Candyland, where you can collect real candy. We’ll have other games, activities and refreshments for the whole family!

Easter Card Station

Hop into the New Paris Library on Saturday, April 15 and make an Easter card. Program starts at 10:30 a.m.

Teens

Teen Gaming

We’ll play from an assortment of board games and video games at this program for teens in grades 6-12. The games we play depend on attendance, so make sure to bring your friends! Catch the gaming program at:

West Elkton Library on Monday, April 3 at 5 p.m.

West Alexandria Library on Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m.

Bubblegum!

Make bubblegum slime, decorate a gumball machine, and compete in a bubble-blowing contest at this teen program. Join us at the Eaton Library on Tuesday, April 4 at 3:30 p.m.

Movie

For teens in grades 6-12: come to a screening of the latest movie set in the Harry Potter world. It follows magizoologist Newt Scamander as he arrives in New York with a case full of magical creatures. The movie will be Tuesday, April 11 at 3:30 p.m.

West Manchester Library on Monday, April 17 at 5 p.m.

Cactus Party

Have you ever eaten cactus ice cream? Take a stab at ‘cactus culture’ with this teen program based around the prickly plants. We’ll make paper succulents, a kawaii cactus, and eat some unique cactus-flavored snacks at the Eaton Library on Tuesday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m.

Adults

Genealogy lock-in to be rescheduled

The Preble County Room’s Night Owl Prowl genealogy lock-in, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 1, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been determined. Keep an eye on the library’s website at www.preblelibrary.org for a new date and time.

Introduction to the library website and catalog

Did you know you can request items, renew your checked-out items, and keep track of library events online at www.preblelibrary.org? The Eaton Library is hosting a class to teach you how to use the website and online catalog. Join us Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m. to learn how easy managing your library account can be.

Crafts for adults

Each branch of Preble County District Library has an adult craft in April.

On Tuesday, April 4, make sock bunnies at the West Alexandria Library.

At the Eaton Library on Thursday, April 6, we’re making glass refrigerator magnets at 6:30 p.m.

Make your own bath bombs at the Camden Library on Thursday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

At the New Paris Library, you can make a stained glass votive holder on Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m.

We’ll make our own necklaces at the Eldorado and West Manchester branches. The necklace craft will be at the West Manchester Library on Monday, April 24 and at the Eldorado Library on Tuesday, April 25. It’ll be at 4 p.m. each day.

Eaton Library Creative Writers Group

Do you like to write? Join your fellow writers at the Eaton Library once a month for our Creative Writers Group. You don’t have to share, but you are certainly welcome to. We’ll provide writing activities and prompts for those who need a little extra inspiration. The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers Group is Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m.

All About Orchids

Orchid enthusiast Scott Trochelman will be at the Eaton Library on Saturday, March 25 at 1 p.m. for a presentation on orchid history and plant care. He’ll also bring plant samples for you to see.

Jewelry-making craft

Make your own bracelet and matching earrings at the Eldorado and West Manchester branches of the Preble County District Library. All supplies will be provided. The craft will be at the Eldorado Library on Tuesday, March 28 at 4 p.m. and at the West Manchester Library on Wednesday, March 29 at 4 p.m.

Night Owl Prowl genealogy lock-in

Join the researchers at the Preble County Room at 450 S. Barron St. in Eaton to take the next step in your genealogy search. Whether you’re just getting started on your family tree or looking for a few more branches, research assistance will be available at the Night Owl Prowl, the Preble County Room’s genealogy lock-in from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.

Take advantage of the many historical research documents available at the Preble County Room, and enjoy access to the Ancestry.com library edition, which is available at any computer inside the eight PCDL locations. Bring a snack to share with your fellow genealogists.

