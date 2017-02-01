North Central receives grant

COLUMBUS – Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation (BWC) Administrator/CEO Sarah Morrison this week announced 41 employers will share more than $942,000 in grants to purchase equipment designed to substantially reduce or eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses.

“BWC commits $15 million to the safety grant program each year to partner with businesses that make safety a part of their plans to thrive and grow,” said Morrison. “By investing in workplace safety, they’ll have fewer injuries and a more stable workforce.”

The Safety Intervention Grants were approved in December. The recipient employers operate in 28 counties around the state, including North Central Ambulance District, in Preble County.

BWC approved $35,022.38 to purchase one power load and one power cot with accessories to reduce the risk of injury to hands, wrist, arms, back, and legs related to hand force, awkward postures, push/pull moderate to heavy load, and manual materials handling. The intervention will improve the patient transport process. North Central Ambulance District provides emergency medical services.