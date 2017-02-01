Free radon test kits available

EATON — The Regional Air Pollution Control Agency, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health and Union County Health Department is offering free radon test kits for Miami Valley homeowners to check their homes for elevated radon levels. Radon is a colorless, odorless soil gas that can build up in homes and may increase the risk of lung cancer for occupants. The Ohio Department of Health estimates about half of Ohio families live in homes with elevated radon levels.

Last year, over 400 Miami Valley residents tested their homes for radon with free test kits provided by a grant from Ohio Department of Health. Testing is the only way to know if elevated levels exist in a home, so Ohio Department of Health recommends all homes be tested, regardless of age, location, or construction type. Elevated indoor radon levels can be corrected with the installation of a ventilation system to direct the gas outdoors.

Homeowners interested in obtaining a free test kit can visit www.drhomeair.com/OH or http://www.rapca.org/programs/radon .

More radon information is available by visiting www.epa.gov/radon or http://radon.utoledo.edu.

