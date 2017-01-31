Commissioners approve requests

EATON — More than two dozen travel requests for 2017 were approved by the Preble County Commissioners in a recent public meeting.

The requests ranged from $165 to $600. They were:

• Three travel requests for Preble County Engineer Kyle Cross.

• To attend quarterly district meetings throughout the District and State on a quarterly basis — not to exceed $165.

• To attend monthly County Engineer Association of Ohio board meetings in Columbus —not to exceed $396.

• To attend the 2017 Society of Engineer Conference on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9 and 10, in Columbus — not to exceed $311.

• The following travel requests for Preble County Jobs and Family Services for:

• Becky Sorrell, Director of Preble County Jobs and Family Services to attend executive leadership training throughout Ohio — not to exceed $200.

• Sorrell and Sandra Green to attend Child Support Enforcement training, in Ohio — not to exceed $200.

• Jennie Kaltenback, Sorrell, Regina Hapner, Kathy Roell, Shannon Webb and Liz Harper to attend human resource training in Ohio — not to exceed $400.

• Kaltenback, Sorrell, Hapner, Roell, Webb and Harper to attend fiscal training in Ohio — not to exceed $400.

• Green to attend OCDA training in Ohio — not to exceed $200.

• Kaltenback, Hapner and Garry Spencer to attend fraud prevention training — not to exceed $200

• Routine business trips for Kaltenback, Roell and Webb — not to exceed $200.

• Routine business trips for Judy Barth, Danielle Pieratt, Phyliss Moberly, Karen Adams, Rhianon Harris, Lori Uhl, Kevin Bovee, Nathan McDermitt, Rachel Besecker, Natalie Maynard, Anita House, Michelle Bailey, Michelle Clouse, Kim Towe and Dorothy Early — not to exceed $600.

• Sorrell, McDermitt, and Pieratt to attend public children services meetings — not to exceed $200.

• Kristin Ballou to attend adult protection training, not to exceed $200; to attend daycare training, not to exceed $200 and for routine business trips — not to exceed $200.

• Shelley Metz, Cindy Schmidt, Tracie Steele, Sheila Robkin, Melissa Green, Kris Walker, Judy Plaugher, Erin Harris, Terri Reed, Shane Cohorn, Kim Holland, Susan Armstead, Lori Puckett, Shari Hoover and Sue Weber to attend Medicaid training — not to exceed $400.

• Puckett and Shelley Metz to attend family supervisor training — not to exceed $200.

• Puckett, Harris and Shari Hoover to attend Work Activity Training — not to exceed $200.

• Harris and Puckett to attend Comprehensive Case Management Employment Training — not to exceed $200.

• Puckett, Harris, Hoover, Charlene Klipfer and Sorrell to attend Ohio Means Jobs Training — not to exceed $200.

• Kaltenback, Sorrell, Hapner, Roell, Puckett and Harris to attend Area Seven Training — not to exceed $200.

• Kaltenback, Sorrell, Hapner and Puckett to attend Ohio Director Meetings — not to exceed $400.

• Kaltenback, Sorrell, Hapner and Puckett to attend Human Services Training — not to exceed $200.

• Claire Bailey and Towe to attend court training — not to exceed $340.

• Judge Jenifer K. Overmyer, Preble County Probate Court, to attend Ohio Association Probate Court meeting on Feb. 19 in Columbus — not to exceed $184.

In other news:

• Acknowledged the promotion of Preble County Sherriff’s Office employee Kristi Reynolds from part time to full time. Her hiring filled an open female corrections officer position created by the resignation of previous officer. Reynolds was moved from part time status to full time status on Dec. 31, 2016 and was ‘elevated to Step I’ due to experience and certification.

• Approved the appointment of Gary Walker to the Preble County Metropolitan Housing Authority. According to the agency’s website, the MHA ‘assists low-income individuals and families afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market.’

• Approved two resolutions authorizing the use of a county credit card for the Preble County Engineer’s Office.

• Authorized the PCEO to execute contracts with the Ohio Department of Transportation for the LPA program on behalf of the Preble County Board of Commissioners.

• Approved participation in the ODOT cooperative purchasing program.

• Approved the use of county procurement cards for the PCEO and the PCSO.

• Authorized payment for Veteran Services, $2,646.25, and the Coroner’s Office, $1,283.81.

• Acknowledged various Emergency Management Agency training meetings EMA Director David Anderson will attend in 2017.

All the actions occurred during the regularly scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 4 meeting.