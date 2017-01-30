Hall of Honor nominees sought

EATON —Nominees are being sought for the seventh class of inductees to the Hall of Honor.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created a Hall of Honor. The PCHS Board of Trustees designated that the Hall of Honor be named the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor in recognition of the heritage and philanthropy of the Swartsel Family as demonstrated by Swartsel’s enduring gift to the Preble County Historical Society and the Preble County community of her family farm in southeast Preble County.

The Register-Herald joined the PCHS as co-sponsor of the Hall of Honor in recognition of the natural partnership of the two organizations in recording the history of Preble County every day. This annual process provides each entity with many opportunities to collaborate publicly on the project in ways that promote the value of each entity to the residents and businesses of the county.

In 2017 the Hall of Honor will induct its seventh membership class. Inductees must be deceased and have lived in Preble County at some point in their lives; and they must meet one or more of the following requirements: have been outstanding in achievement in agriculture, arts, professions, politics, public service, education, or sports; or have a reputation that brings honor to the county, or personal commitment and service to the county; or had a lasting impact on the county.

The R-H and PCHS will honor the 2017 inductees and their families with the dedication of plaques in their honor at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday July 2, at the Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration at the Preble County Historical Center and The Amphitheater.

Anyone can make a nomination to the Hall of Honor by visiting the Preble County Historical Society’s web site at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com and downloading an application to complete and submit. You also may email the Society at preblecountyhistoricalsociety@frontier.com or call the Society at 937-787-4256 and leave a message requesting a nomination form.

The deadline for submission for consideration for 2017 is April 1.

2016 inductees included:

Irene Hardy, 1841-1922

Born in New Westville, Hardy taught in one-room schools in Preble County. She graduated from Antioch College during the Civil War and served as Principal of the Eaton Grade School in 1869. She traveled to California in 1871 and became a teacher at Oakland High School and then an English professor at Stanford University. Her autobiography and books of poetry portray her literary talents and her extraordinary life as an independent woman in the 19th century.

Billy J. “Bill” Sewert, 1923-2003

Lifelong resident of Lewisburg, Sewert spent his life in service to his country in the US Army where he received the Purple Heart Medal and to his community where he worked in journalism and especially enjoyed his weekly village column for The Register-Herald. He helped convert the old movie theater into the fire station, served on the village council and in many other organizations, and started the emergency squad.

Larry A. Hart, 1941-1991

Throughout his career as Wildlife Game Protector in Preble County, Hart set a timeless standard for all officers. He gave numerous educational programs to community groups, volunteered as scout leader and baseball coach, supported his church, and loved to square dance! He received many awards and assisted in establishing wetlands and prairie grasses in the county. A college scholarship established in his honor continues to provide annual awards.

Other past inductees included: William Bruce, 1762-1830; Cornelius Van Ausdal, 1783-1870; Sarah Elizabeth Daughtery Reynolds, 1845-1923; Chester (Chet), 1908-1970 and Mary Palmer Wagner, 1913-1985; Timothy H. Miller, 1938-1993; Rosetta “Rosie” McNees, 1928- 2010; Silas DooleySr., 1786-1877; Dorothy Kiracofe, 192-2005; Alfred Horatio Upham Ph. D., 1877-1945; Martha A. Rizert Dye, 1930-1999; Jo Ann Lange, 1927-2010 and William E. Lange, 1925-2012; Cyrena Van Gordon, 1893-1964; Ione Sell Hiestand, 1933-2012; Lucile Petry Leone, 1902-1999; Marian M. Mitchell, 1920-2010 & James W. Mitchell, 1916-2012; Nathaniel Benjamin, 1795-1885; Harvey Hiestand, 1872-1944; Thomas McQuiston, 1839-1909, Clarence Oldfather, 1913-2000 and Harold Sell, 1911-2003; Richard Tuggle, 1920-1976; Helen J. Felton, 1918-2011 and M. Heber Felton, 1912-2001; Andrew L. Harris, 1835- 1915; Seth S. Schlotterbeck, 1898- 1985 and Sara Swartsel, 1914-2003

Preble County Historical Society member Harold Bussell presents the induction of Irene Hardy during the July 2016 Hall of Honor ceremony, held inside the Sara Swartsell House due to inclement weather.