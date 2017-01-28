Gratis Council approves new police department facility

GRATIS — The Gratis Police Department will be moving into a new building in the near future. The purchase of a property at 100 East Street was approved at Gratis Village Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5.

After discussing the possibility of purchasing this property at a previous meeting, GPD had an inspection performed. It was found that, despite a few minor improvements needed, the building is in good shape.

This property was previously zoned as a residential building and council agreed to apply to have the building zoned as commercial.

In other business:

•Council member Doug Farquer read the Mayor’s Court report for December. The state received $112.50, Eaton received $4.50, and the village received $513 for a total of $630.

•Council approved the hiring of volunteer firefighters David Terrell and Jordan Gregory.

•The fire department requested three new pagers at a total cost of $1,240.25.

•The November 2016 Cash Summary was presented. The total revenue received for November was $83,712.52 and total expenditures were $70,049.67. This left the general fund balance at $40,965.69.

•Payments were approved for a total amount of $23,980.13.

•Mary Johnson spoke during public participation regarding a car with three flat tires at an abandoned house near her home. She also requested leaves be cleaned from gutters.

•The 2017 fire contract with Gratis Township was accepted. It was noted, the contract is almost identical to the 2016 contract.

•Technical serviced agreement renewal for Gary Wagner was approved. There was no change in the contract.

•Originally tabled during a previous council meeting, a bid of $3,800 from Shindeldecker to demolish the old skating rink was accepted.

The next Gratis Village Council meeting was held on Thursday, Jan. 19.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

