Guns allowed in TCN parking lot

LEWISBURG — Weapons and guns will soon be allowed to be kept in employee vehicles at Tri-County North Schools.

The current TCN Board of Education Policy states that no weapons or guns are allowed on school property, even in a locked car. As discussed at a Monday, Jan. 23 board of education meeting, according to newly passed Senate Bill 199, weapons and guns are allowed to be left in vehicles.

The TCN Board of Education cannot have a policy that is in direct opposition to the law, so that policy will have to be changed according to officials.

Kindergarten-fifth grade Principal Joe Finkbine shared that the school has been working with the Ohio Improvement Process to improve student writing. They have implemented teacher-based teams to focus on literacy and writing.

“We’re really making some strides in being able to look at the data from where our kids are and then have really valuable conversations,” Finkbine said. “It’s become a benefit for teachers to collaborate and work together and find out what are good teacher strategies that other teachers are using.”

He expects this to not only improve the students’ abilities, but to also help the teachers with their strategies.

The school has also gotten third grade fall reading assessment results back. The results are broken into two parts: a promotion score for reading, and a proficiency score. The proficiency score is the passage rate that is visible on the school report card. All but 13 students have met the guideline for the reading promotion scores, which this year increased from a minimum of 42 to a minimum of 44.

Grades six-12 Principal Joe Hoelzle reported results from PSATs taken by select sophomores and juniors have come in. There were four sophomores who took the test and 11 juniors. The students’ chosen to take the test are at the top of their respective class and received results above state average.

The History Day competition was held on Friday, Jan. 20. Sixth and seventh graders participated in the competition. One-fourth of the student’s (roughly 40) qualified for the district competition.

Hoelzle shared, the teachers have been working on “re-branding parent teacher conferences.” Attendance for conferences has been down at the high school level. Teachers will still be available to meet with parents individually, but for February the conferences will look different. They will be called “a taste of TCN” and will feature a mini-concert from the band. The hope is to get more parents into the building.

Superintendent William Derringer reported various teachers have been going through the course description booklet and working on expanding the available courses.

A resolution to adopt the 2017-2018 school calendar was approved. Two different calendars were presented to the board:

•Calendar A would start the year with a teacher in service day on Aug. 15, followed by the student’s first day on Aug. 16. This calendar would allow for school to let out before Memorial Day.

•Calendar B would start school after Derby Days, but school would not let out for the year until after Memorial Day.

The board approved Calendar B 3-2.

In other news:

•The board was recognized for School Board Recognition month, which is January.

•The contract with the teacher’s association expires this year, so negotiations will begin this upcoming spring.

•A resolution to approve a contract with Preble County General Health District for 2017 was approved.

•Wildcats Baseball requested use of the Tri-County North High School gymnasium on Feb. 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The board approved the request 3-2.

The next Tri-County North Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. in the TCN Lecture Room.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH