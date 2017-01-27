Public Safety: Eaton Police reports

EATON — The Eaton Police Division filed the following recent incident reports:
Friday, Jan. 13 — disorderly conduct reported at Silfex, 950 S Franklin St.
Friday, Jan. 13 — property damaged reported at 300 S Cherry St.
Saturday, Jan. 14 — disorderly conduct reported at 909 N Maple St.
Sunday, Jan. 15 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington Jackson Rd.
Sunday, Jan. 15 — drug offense reported at 120 N Beech St.
Sunday, Jan. 15 — drug offense reported at 837 Redwood Dr.
Sunday, Jan. 15 — theft reported at 100 N Beech St.
Monday, Jan. 16 — disorderly conduct reported at 220 Eaton Lewisburg Rd.
Monday, Jan. 16 — disorderly conduct reported at 1697 Romadoor Ave.
Monday, Jan. 16 — theft reported at Woodview Commons Apartments, 339 Eaton Lewisburg Rd.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington Jackson Rd.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 — disorderly conduct reported at Eaton Hometown Furniture, 401 N Maple St.
Tuesday, Jan. 17 — drug offense reported at Eaton Center Mall, 1600 N Barron St.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — noise complaint at Eagle Trace Apartments, 102 Debbie Dr.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington Jackson Rd.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — property damage reported at 205 S Maple St.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — disorderly conduct reported at 980 S Barron St.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — drug offense reported at Eaton Hometown Furniture, 401 N Maple St.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — theft reported at Brubaker Metal Crafts, 209 N Franklin St.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — disorderly conduct reported at 216 McCabe St.
Wednesday, Jan. 18 — disorderly conduct reported at 212 N Maple St.
Thursday, Jan. 19 — disorderly conduct reported at 1413 Zelda Ct.
Thursday, Jan. 19 — drug offense reported at 130 E High St.
Friday, Jan. 20 — criminal mischief or damaging reported at 424 E Main St.