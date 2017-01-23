Public safety: Eaton Police reports

EATON — The Eaton Police Division filed the following recent incident reports:

Friday, Jan. 6 — animal complaint reported at E. High St and Lincoln St.

Friday, Jan. 6 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E. Washington-Jackson Rd.

Saturday, Jan. 7 — disorderly conduct reported at the Post Office, 111 W. Main St.

Saturday, Jan. 7 — drug offense reported at LCNB, 110 W. Main St.

Sunday, Jan. 8 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E. Washington-Jackson Rd.

Sunday, Jan. 8 — disorderly conduct reported at Prestwick Square Apartments, 990 S. Barron St.

Monday, Jan. 9 — drug offense reported at 408 Elmwood Dr.

Monday, Jan. 9 — animal complaint reported at 111 Village South Dr.

Monday, Jan. 9 — theft reported at Producers Livestock Association, 617 S. Franklin St.

Monday, Jan. 9 — disorderly conduct reported at 100 N. Cherry St.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 — drug offense reported at 621 Cedar Cir.

Tuesday, Jan. 10 — disorderly conduct reported at the District Library, 450 S. Barron St.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 — theft reported at 1732 Washington Landing Dr.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 — disorderly conduct reported at Village Pantry Inc, 124 S. Barron St.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 — disorderly conduct reported at 980 S. Barron St.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 — criminal mischief or damaging reported at 216 S. Barron St.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — animal complaint reported at E Chicago St. and N. Barron St.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — property damage reported at Louden Dr. and Sycamore Dr.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — drug offense reported at YWCA Womens Shelter, 328 N. Maple St.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — animal complaint reported at 801 Judy Ave.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — weapon complaint reported at Bob Evans, 1700 N. Barron St.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — animal complaint reported at 101 Meadowbrook Dr.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — drug offense reported at 300 E. Somers St.

Friday, Jan. 13 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E. Washington-Jackson Rd.

Friday, Jan. 13 — disorderly conduct reported at 900 Aukerman St.