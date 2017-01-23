Public safety: Oxford Police reports

OXFORD — The Oxford Police Division filed the following recent incident reports:

Tuesday, Jan. 10 — Officer was dispatched to Kroger’s on a report of a theft of groceries.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 — Subject was arrested for damaging the front security door to an apartment building and making entry into that building. Subject did not belong there and was also intoxicated.

Wednesday, Jan. 11 — Victim reported that her purse was taken from 3 E. High St.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — A handwritten threat was located in a restroom at Talawanda High School. The school was placed on lock — down and emergency personnel swept the school. Students were dismissed after the school was deemed safe. The investigation is ongoing.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — A report of a license plate being stolen from her Carter Court was taken. At this time, there are no further suspect details.

Thursday, Jan. 12 — Police and Emergency Medical personnel were dispatched to a 76 year old unresponsive male. Upon arrival, and after a brief investigation, medical personnel determined that the male was deceased.

Friday, Jan. 13 — A male individual was walking on a public sidewalk with an open bottle of beer. After he was stopped, it was discovered he was under the legal age to possess alcohol.

Friday, Jan. 13 — After receiving a phone call from an off duty police officer, an officer responded to 260 S. Locust St. for a reported intoxicated male who was attempting to enter a vehicle. Upon arrival, and after a brief investigation, a 24 year old male was taken into custody for physical control (OVI).

Friday, Jan. 13 — Complainant reported that her former employer would not give her her last paycheck.

Friday, Jan. 13 — An unknown female subject took items from the Bluetique clothing store without paying for the items.

Friday, Jan. 13 — Officers responded to the 300 block of N. Elm Street in reference to a property dispute. Property was exchanged and both parties went their separate ways.

Saturday, Jan. 14 — Officers responded to a loud disturbance at a local apartment complex. Three individuals were found o be intoxicated and under the age of 21 years old.

Saturday, Jan. 14 — Victim stated that someone had thrown a rock through his back door.

Saturday, Jan. 14 — During a traffic stop for speed, 3 male individuals were found to be in possession of alcoholic beverages while under the age of 21 years old.

Sunday, Jan. 15 — Two males walking uptown observed a female fall out of the passenger side of a parked vehicle on East Park Place. They flagged police officers down. The female was intoxicated and suffered injuries to her head and face. She was transported to McCullough Hyde Hospital for treatment and was cited with Disorderly Conduct and an underage liquor violation.

Sunday, Jan. 15 — While on a traffic stop, the driver of a vehicle was found to have an active felony warrant out of Hamilton County. The warrant was confirmed by Butler County Dispatch and the suspect was taken into custody and later released to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Sunday, Jan. 15 — A man threatened delivery people with a knife over a parking dispute. He fled the scene in a vehicle and then parked it and fled on foot and was not located.

Sunday, Jan. 15 — Subject arrested and charged with Burglary, Aggravated Menacing (2 counts) and Domestic Violence. Subject was transported to the Butler County Jail.