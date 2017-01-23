First-ever Preble Job Fair planned

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Looking for a job? If so, one place to look is the first ever Preble County Job Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 5-9 p.m. at Twin Valley South Schools in West Alexandria.

The event is being hosted by the Preble County Development Partnership, Preble County Chamber of Commerce and OhioMeansJobs Preble County.

Twin Valley Superintendent Bob Fischer is a coordinator for the event.

“We’re excited about providing this new opportunity for the community to learn about potential employment opportunities in the county,” Fischer said. “This Job Fair is a joint effort with the Preble County Development Partnership, Preble County Workforce Development Committee and the Preble County Job and Family Services. These groups have been working together over the past four years to create experiences for our students and community to learn about career opportunities available in Preble County.”

According to Fischer, the groups’ first joint program started with Preble County Manufacturing Day.

“Then we added the National Trail Career and College Fair and now we are adding the Job Fair,” he said. “Our next step is to work with local businesses to create internships/apprenticeships for interested students. All of these programs are being created with the focus of keeping our people in the county and creating an understanding of the career paths individuals can take.”

The Job Fair is open to any individual interested in gaining employment. Potential employees will have an opportunity to meet and potentially set a screening interview with various county and area business.

“As of today, we have 21 business and organizations registered and we are anticipating many more to register by the end of the week,” Fischer said on Wednesday.

A list of business and organizations which will be in attendance will be posted on the Twin Valley Community Local School District Facebook page starting on Monday, Jan. 21, with updates happening every few days, according to Fischer.

