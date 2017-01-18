West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays: Richard Miller, Linda Barnhart, Jeanne Via, Shelley Dougherty, Hannah Thorpe, Shayne Buttery, Jen Fischer, Brantley Byrd, Bob Beneke, Todd Fergus, Jayden Pemberton, Alan Webb, Larry Webb, Broke Chorazewitz, Julie Rosfeld, Vicki Tabor, Mayor Carol Lunsford, Dawn Orr, Bruce Hacker, Cadian Maples, Cristal Cooper, Celeste Caplinger, Darlene Milliken, in memory of Harold Maxson,

Anniversaries: Buz and Kit Miller, Todd and Rhonda Baker, Eldon and Linda Barnhart, Ross and Erica Childers

WA Fire/EMS BINGO

Set your calendars for BINGO every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m., BINGO calling starts at 6 p.m., come early, get a good seat and start your luck with some pull-offs. All proceeds benefit the West Alexandria Firemens Association and Department. Thank you for your continued support.

Church of the Brethren

Our community meal will be Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 22 East Oak Street, from 5-6:30 p.m. Community meals are the first Wednesday of the month.

Salem Lutheran Church

Join us during worship on Sunday, Feb. 19 for a genealogy presentation and lunch afterwards in the Fellowship Hall with Pastor Dafler as part of our 200-year Church Anniversary Celebration.

The LYO have planned a pottery painting outing for Saturday, Jan. 28, 11 a.m. at Clay Cafe.

The Jr. Lutherans program meets Wednesdays with a meal at 6 p.m. and program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children in preschool through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of our Jr. Lutheran program.

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Join us Saturday, Jan. 21, for breakfast, fellowship, prayer and Bible Study.

Salem’s Haiti Mission Trip is in need of your help. We have possibly 12 people going to be of service there. Cost to each person is $1,350 and we are trying to collect an additional $500 for beans and rice to give to families there. You, too, can be a part of this mission outreach with your donations and support. Checks should be made out to Salem Lutheran Church and writing Haiti in the memo section of your check. God bless you for your support!

Coups for Troops collects unwanted grocery coupons, up to two months expired, for troops overseas to use in the commissaries. There is a basket located in the Church Library.

St. John Church

Our mission for the month of January is the WA Foodbank.

We will be providing a meal to the Homeless Shelter on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Donate empty pill bottles without labels for our Mission Project.

Our youth meet every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. located at 20 E. South Street.