Indictments issued by grand jury

PREBLE COUNTY —The man arrested after he fled officers and hid inside National Trail School on Saturday, Dec. 17, was among the individuals indicted last week by a Preble County grand jury.

Gabriel Steven Bonish, 55 of 2450 E. Middletown Road, Poland, Ohio, was indicted on charges including inducing panic, possessing criminal tools, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, and three counts criminal trespass.

In December, Sheriff Mike Simpson, Bonish was also wanted on charges in Harrison County. He remains in the Preble County Jail at press time.

Other indictments issued during a Monday, Jan. 9, grand jury session included:

Dustin J. Schuyler, at large, trafficking in heroin, specification, possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and possessing drug abuse instruments; Kenneth J. Duncan, at large, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments; Ashley Marie Chapman, 2005 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle, Indiana, possession of heroin; Gaim M. Hagos, 1837 Jones Circle North, Fort Worth, Texas, forgery, criminal simulation (two counts) and possessing criminal tools.

Also: Josua Reece Berry, 528 Lakengren Drive, Eaton, theft, misuse of credit cards, petty theft, theft, misuse of credit cards, possessing criminal instruments, petty theft; Cheyla Rayne Woolums, 621 Cedar Circle, Eaton, felonious assault; Rocjard A. Bean, 512 N. Cherry St., Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua D. Shinn, 313 Barbara Drive, Clarksboro, New Jersey, trafficking in drugs with specification, possession of drugs with specification, possession of drugs, possessing criminal tools, selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possessing marijuana.

Also: Jonathan S. Falkner, 220 Richmond Pike, Eaton, having weapons under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, permitting drug abuse, receiving stolen property, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jesse Duane Stevens, 234 N. 850 East, New Castle, Indiana, felonious assault, vehicular assault, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer (two counts,) vandalism, possession of heroin, failure to stop after an accident, possessing drug abuse instruments, driving under suspension, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Also: Michael Steven Henry, 101 W. South Street, Gratis, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Stephanie A. Sparks, 420 Browne Street, Winchester, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments; Todd M. Hancock, 501 E. Fourth Street, Winchester, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Michael K. Atkins, 2801 Kaster Ct., Muncie, Indiana, tampering with evidence, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Samuel Anthony Spice 4792 Ohio 503 North, Lewisburg, aggravated possessing of drugs, carrying concealed weapons, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; Edward A. Scott II, 10 Dewey Street, West Alexandria, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Trevion Schutte, 95 Nation Avenue, Eaton, failure to register; Zachary A. Lainhart, 3972 Conley Drive, West Alexandria, burglary, theft from a person in a protected class, possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Michelle Rhoades, 1085 Evergreen Drive, Greenville, possession of heroin and Mark Lindsey, 204 S. Ohio Street, Greenville, burglary and CPO violation.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@civitasmedia.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.