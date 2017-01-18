Showing community support

On Friday, Jan. 13, during halftime of the National Trail/Bethel boys’ high school basketball game, Bethel High School cheerleaders, on behalf of the Bethel community, presented National Trail High School Principal Brian McNight and National Trail High School Athletic Director Kevin Alexander proceeds from a 50/50 drawing the Bees held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, during a home basketball game. The money raised from the drawing is being donated to the family of Olivia Wallace, a National Trail student who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, Jan. 7. Bethel, like many other school districts in the area, have shown the National Trail community a tremendous amount of support during the past week.

