Public safety: Oxford Police reports

OXFORD — The Oxford Division of Police filed the following recent incident reports:

Monday, Dec. 19 — the complainant reports that money was transferred from his bank account electronically without his knowledge or consent on three (3) occasions this month.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — Several homes were broken into in the area of N. College Ave. Unknown individuals broke into six homes while residents were not present and stole items.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — Officer was dispatched to 211 North Elm Street on a report of a burglary at that address.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — A stolen license plate was recovered during a traffic stop on a 1993 Geo Prizm at 260 S. Locust St. and the vehicle was impounded. New Miami Police Department took the original theft report on December 19, 2016.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — On December 21, 2016 an officer responded to the Oxford Lane Library for a report of an attempted theft of a number of DVDs. The male suspect’s name is unknown at this time.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — Residents reported a possible burglary to police after they heard an unknown person rummaging through their kitchen. They then discovered a note on the refrigerator not written by anyone living in the apartment. Residents in this apartment believe someone may have a key to their address and in breaking in and stalking them o a regular basis. Residents were advised to change their locks. There are no suspects at this time.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — McDonalds employees called police when they observed what they believed to be an intoxicated male in a vehicle in their drive-thru. An officer stopped this vehicle shortly after it exited the drive-thru and found the driver to be highly intoxicated. He refused to take a breath test and was transported to Butler County Jail and charged with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Thursday, Dec. 22 — A man threatened delivery people with a knife over a parking dispute. He fled the scene with a vehicle and then parked it and fled on foo and was not located. The investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.

Thursday, Dec. 22 — Unknown subject(s) entered the residence through an unlocked window and forced entry into an interior bedroom. Several additional bedrooms were ransacked. It is unknown if anything is missing.

Thursday, Dec. 22 — Subject charged with Telecommunications Harassment and Resisting Arrest and transported to BCJ.

Thursday, Dec. 22 — Employee reported to McHyde security that four HP keyboard wires attached to computers in the same day surgery suite were cut and damaged.

Friday, Dec. 23 — Unknown subjects entered the victim’s residence through an unlocked window and stole a flat screen TV and a parka.

Friday, Dec. 23 — Walmart loss prevention recognized and observed a female inside the store that had previously been served with a notice against trespass at Walmart stores. The offense was captured on video. Warrants will be fired for the criminal trespass.

Friday, Dec. 23 — Male reportedly spit on the victim and threatened to kill her and her friend. No arrest made. Victim wanted a report to file for a protection order.

Friday, Dec. 23 — Female subject went through the Walmart self checkout and rang up and paid for $49.06 in merchandise but had $610.33 in merchandise in her cart and concealed in her purse. Suspect did not pay for $561.27 in merchandise. Suspect was issued summons for Theft and released OR.