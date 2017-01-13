Eaton teen reported missing

EATON — Earlier this week, the Eaton Police Division issued an endangered missing alert for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 8, according to reports.

At press time, Thursday, Jan. 12, the search for her continued.

EPD officials also warned she may may be suicidal.

Reported missing is Jami Hounshell, who was last seen at her home on Jan. 8.

She may have left in the family’s Chrysler Town & Country minivan with license plates GOY6855, according to reports.

Hounshell is described in a flyer as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo of an outline of a heart on her upper left arm that reads “lil sister.” She also answers to the name “Alex.”

Officials believe Hounshell may be with 19-year-old Dalton Knisley.

According to reports, law enforcement in Washington and Florida have been alerted, because the two teens have relatives/connections in those two states.

Anyone having information pertaining to Hounshell’s whereabouts or information about the girl or Knisley should call Eaton Police at 937-456-5531.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via telephone at 1-888-456-2980, or online at eatonpolice.org/anonymous-tips.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. emowen@civitasmedia.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @emowen_RH.

