Public safety: Eaton Police reports

EATON —The Eaton Division of Police filed the following recent incident reports:
Friday, Dec. 16 — drug offense reported at 220 Richmond Pke.
Friday, Dec. 16 — disorderly conduct reported at 116 Water St.
Friday, Dec. 16 — disorderly conduct reported at 931 Aukerman St.
Friday, Dec. 16 — disorderly conduct reported at 211 N. Maple St.
Friday, Dec. 16 — theft reported at Fort St. Clair, 135 Camden Rd.
Friday, Dec. 16 — animal complaint reported at 320 N. Beech St.
Saturday, Dec. 17 — disorderly conduct reported at Northedge Apartments, 210 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd.
Saturday, Dec. 17 — property damage reported at 112 Deland Dr.
Saturday, Dec. 17 — noise complaint reported at 216 Eidson St.
Saturday, Dec. 17 — disorderly conduct reported at 322 W. Spring St.
Sunday, Dec. 18 — noise complaint reported at 223 E. Main St.
Sunday, Dec. 18 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E. Washington-Jackson Rd.
Sunday, Dec. 18 — disorderly conduct at Prestwick Square Apartments, 950 S. Barron St.
Monday, Dec. 19 — noise complaint reported from 426 Sycamore Dr.
Monday, Dec. 19 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 — disorderly conduct reported at 806 Oakland Dr.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 — disorderly conduct reported at Mental Health and Recovery, 225 N. Barron St.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 — disorderly conduct reported at Eaton Police Division, 328 N. Maple St.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 — disorderly conduct reported at Speedway, 1301 N. Barron St.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 — disorderly conduct reported at Northedge Apartments, 210 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 — theft reported at 219 Eidson St.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 — theft reported at 808 N. Barron St.
Wednesday, Dec. 21 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.