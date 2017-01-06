Public safety: Eaton Police reports

EATON —The Eaton Division of Police filed the following recent incident reports:

Friday, Dec. 16 — drug offense reported at 220 Richmond Pke.

Friday, Dec. 16 — disorderly conduct reported at 116 Water St.

Friday, Dec. 16 — disorderly conduct reported at 931 Aukerman St.

Friday, Dec. 16 — disorderly conduct reported at 211 N. Maple St.

Friday, Dec. 16 — theft reported at Fort St. Clair, 135 Camden Rd.

Friday, Dec. 16 — animal complaint reported at 320 N. Beech St.

Saturday, Dec. 17 — disorderly conduct reported at Northedge Apartments, 210 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd.

Saturday, Dec. 17 — property damage reported at 112 Deland Dr.

Saturday, Dec. 17 — noise complaint reported at 216 Eidson St.

Saturday, Dec. 17 — disorderly conduct reported at 322 W. Spring St.

Sunday, Dec. 18 — noise complaint reported at 223 E. Main St.

Sunday, Dec. 18 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E. Washington-Jackson Rd.

Sunday, Dec. 18 — disorderly conduct at Prestwick Square Apartments, 950 S. Barron St.

Monday, Dec. 19 — noise complaint reported from 426 Sycamore Dr.

Monday, Dec. 19 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — disorderly conduct reported at 806 Oakland Dr.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — disorderly conduct reported at Mental Health and Recovery, 225 N. Barron St.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — disorderly conduct reported at Eaton Police Division, 328 N. Maple St.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 20 — disorderly conduct reported at Speedway, 1301 N. Barron St.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — disorderly conduct reported at Northedge Apartments, 210 Eaton-Lewisburg Rd.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — theft reported at 219 Eidson St.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — theft reported at 808 N. Barron St.

Wednesday, Dec. 21 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E Washington-Jackson Rd.