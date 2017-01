EATON — Preble County Veteran Services will host a trip to Washington, D.C. Sept. 21-23, via motor coach.

Any veteran and their spouse who would like to attend is encouraged to stop by Veteran Services and pre-register. The cost of the trip is $350 per person. Payment is required at the time of registration. The bus only holds 56 people so space is limited and seating will be provided on a first come first served basis.

For additional information, contact Veteran Services at 937-456-6111.