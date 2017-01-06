New businesses come to Oxford

OXFORD — The City of Oxford has a fast turn around in businesses, every year brings a series of new businesses and closed favorites.

This past year was no exception to the rule, as 2016 brought 12 closings to Oxford, and 11 new openings.

Typically, the city likes to have more openings than closings in a year, but unfortunately this year was the opposite.

Dakota’s, Fifth Third Bank, and Main Street Gourmet all closed in early 2016. Fox Run Systems, Nail Depot, Stella’s, Orange Leaf, and Krispy Kutz all closed during the summer. In October, Boost Mobile and CompuLab closed their doors. CJ’s Service closed during the year.

The last closing came very recently — LaPinata Mexican Restaurant closed last month.

There were three business re-locations, including: Mercy Orthopedic (previously called Wellington Orthopedic,) Techeadz Computers, and Follett’s Book Store. There were three businesses that sold and immediately reopened, including: #5, Red Ox Drive Thru, and the UPS Store. Tea Cha House sold in March and reopened in August.

Escape Nails & Spa, Primary Health Solutions, and Mercy Physical Therapy all opened in January 2016. February brought MHMH Urgent Care and Swerve’Em Taxi. In March Cloud 9 Vape opened, followed by Bowtie Barber Shop in April. In May, Goodwill Industries and Oxford Storage Solutions opened. November brought the traditional Japanese Karaoke club Pixxo Karaoke. In December, both barber Faded Traditions and an Asian Market opened.

While 2016 has just ended, there are already plans for the new year.

The first opening of 2017 will come in mid-January with Scotty’s Brewhouse. The brew house was supposed to open in 2016, but due to complications was pushed back.

Where Stella’s closed, a restaurant named Chunxi Kitchen will take its place. “Townie” favorite bar O’Pub will be getting an expansion to a pizza kitchen. The space LaPinata recently left has already been leased, but with what is unknown.

Construction to Bishop Square on Locust Street will begin in 2017. Bishop Square promises a 1st National Bank, Tim Horton’s, Marco’s Pizza, and a Sprint Store. There is still one additional space in the Square.

While 2017 will bring additional growth the Oxford, Uptown and Locust Street districts are both full.This might be shocking to some, as there are many open spaces Uptown. For several reasons, there are many locations Uptown that are not rentable. These include: 22 E. High St., 24 E. High St., 41 E. High St., 108 E. High St., 110 E. High St., 11 N. Poplar St., 10 N. Poplar St., 26 W. High St., 9 S. Main St., 123 W. High St., and 15 S. College Ave. These locations are not rentable due to renovations, redevelopment, or internal use.

As new businesses come to Oxford, it will expand the business on College Corner Pike.

Stores planned for the Pike so far include: a new Verizon store, Asian Market, Anytime Fitness, an indoor Gun Range, and a series of storage units by Walmart. O’Reilly Auto Parts is strongly considering Oxford and is eyeing a location on College Corner Pike, according to officials.

There are plenty more spaces on College Corner Pike which are open for expansion in 2017, according to officials.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

