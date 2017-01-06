Dr. Ellen Buerk Day Sunday in Oxford

OXFORD — The Oxford community will celebrate Dr. Ellen Buerk on Sunday, Jan. 8, with a day dedicated to honoring her service.

In addition to the day named “Dr. Ellen Buerk Day” there will also be an ice cream social honoring her “46 years of service and love for children and families” held from 1-3 p.m. at The Knolls of Oxford Commons Room.

This celebration is to recognize Dr. Buerk’s retirement on Jan. 9.

Dr. Buerk was raised in Preble County and graduated from Eaton City schools. She graduated cum laude AB from Miami University, the school in which she met her husband of 46 years. She went on to graduate from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

The Buerk’s settled down in Oxford “to live, practice medicine, and raise their children Bruce, Stephen, Betsy, and Phillip.”

Dr. Buerk dedicated her life’s work to the community and was been recognized numerous times for her service.

She served on the McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees from 1993-2002, was the chairman of the board of directors from 1999-2001, and was the chief of staff at the hospital from 1979-1980.

Over the years, she has been named: among Dayton’s and Cincinnati’s Top Doctors, 2002-2016; Ohio’s Outstanding Pediatrician of the year, 2000 (American Academy of Pediatrics – Ohio Chapter); Pediatrician of the Year 1998 (Cincinnati Pediatric Society); First Leonard Rome Award Recipient for her outstanding contributions to the Children of Ohio, 1997 (American Academy of Pediatrics – Ohio Chapter); Mead Johnson Award Recipient for excellence in teaching at Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, 1981; Unsung Hero’s Children’s Hospital Recipient for contributions to medical student teaching, 2005 and among “America’s Best Doctors,” several years.

She has served the University of Cincinnati as voluntary Professor of Pediatrics, for residents at Children’s Hospital; Miami University as Adjunct Professor, School of Education, for advice on early childhood education; and as Clinical Assistant Professor of Family Practice.

In 2002, Dr. Buerk was awarded Miami University’s Bishop Medal for her service honoring the University. In 1979, the city appointed her its citizen of the year.

She has been a leader in Reach Out & Read, a Catch Grant Recipient 1998 of the American Academy of Pediatrics for the creation of the Dental Clinic for children in Oxford, a Co-Catch Grant Recipient 2005 of the American Academy of Pediatrics for “Substance Abuse prevention in a school setting Kindergarten through Grade 12,” a Team Physician for the Miami University Varsity Hockey Team 1989-1999, and an advocate for newborn hearing screening and visual screening testifying the Ohio House Committee.

Dr. Buerk was recognized with a proclamation naming Jan. 8, “Dr. Ellen Buerk Day” at the Tuesday, Jan. 3, Oxford City Council meeting.

After Mayor Kate Rousmaniere’s reading of the proclamation, Dr. Buerk commented, “I thank you, I thank Oxford, I thank Brookville, I thank this whole surrounding area. It was a perfect match for me to come from Preble County down to Oxford.

“I have been so blessed to be able to practice in a community of physicians and nurse practitioners that emphasize quality all through. We have in our community at McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital a true gem, we have in this community so many physicians that are so caring and compulsive about the way that they practice,” she continued.

“It has been a joy for me to be part of it and part of your lives and I thank all of you for this honor.”

The ice cream social on Jan. 8 is open to the public to celebrate Dr. Buerk’s retirement on the next day.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

