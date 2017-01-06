District library activities set

Kids and families

Homeschool Hour: Simple Circuits

Learn some electrical and engineering basics with a lesson on simple circuits. Students will be able to build their own basic circuit, and will get to experiment with electronic gadgets to see how they work. Join us Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. for our monthly Homeschool Hour class for homeschool students and educators.

Winter Reading Challenge

Kids 12 and under in West Alexandria can track reading throughout January to earn prizes. Beginning Jan. 3, track your reading each day, and return your form to the library. For each full week completed, you’ll get a candy bar. Read every day in the month, and you can take home a book of your choice.

Story Times

Bring the kids (11 and under) to the New Paris Library every Monday at 5 p.m. in January for story time and a craft.

Calming Jars

Do you like to shake and watch the glitter fall in snowglobes? You’ll love making your own calming jar at the West Alexandria Library on Saturday, Jan. 7 at noon. This program is open to all ages but we recommend an adult be available to help small children.

Lego Building Contests

Kids in grades K-5: bring your Legos to the library and show off your build skills in our Lego Building Contests! Two contests are scheduled: Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Camden Library and Saturday, Jan. 28 at noon at the West Alexandria Library.

Create, Explore & More

Catch your first glimpse of the Eaton Library’s new 3D printer! We’ll also have LittleBits electronic kits and instant snow. All ages are welcome to the Eaton Library on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 1-3 p.m.

Family Game Nights/Pizza Parties

Come to the West Manchester Library on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4:30 p.m. for our Family Game Night and Pizza Party. The Eldorado Library will have Game Night/Pizza Party on Jan. 26 at the same time.

The New Paris Library will have a Family Game Night with snacks on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5:30 p.m.

Adults

Mason Jar Prism Lights adult craft

Brighten your January at the library’s adult craft. We’re building flashy light prisms out of mason jars! All supplies are provided by the library. Make your own at:

Camden Library on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

West Alexandria Library on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5:30 p.m.

New Paris Library on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m.

West Manchester Library on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. (tea party beforehand at 3 p.m.)

Eldorado Library on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m.

West Elkton Library on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

Eaton Library Creative Writers Group

Do you like to write? Join your fellow writers at the Eaton Library once a month for our Creative Writers Group. You don’t have to share, but you are certainly welcome to. We’ll provide writing activities and prompts for those who need a little extra inspiration. The next meeting of the Eaton Library Creative Writers Group is Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

Novel Discussion book club

We’ll discuss ‘A Mother’s Reckoning: Living in the Aftermath of Tragedy’ by Sue Klebold at the Eaton Library on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. Klebold details the last 16 years of living with the indescribable grief and shame of her son’s (Dyland Klebold) part in the massacre at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999.

Email Basics class

In this class, we will set up your own email account and password, practice sending and receiving messages, and learn e-mail terminology. You are also welcome if you already have an email address and just want some practice. Class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. Call 937-456-4331 to sign up.