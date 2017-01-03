New director for CAP

EATON — Last week, Tipp City native Keelie Gustin was named the new director of Community Action Partnership Preble County.

CAP provides assistance to low-income residents, including utility bill reduction, programs to prevent homelessness and to help people rise out of poverty. Gustin replaces retired director, Rita Dailey.

Gustin attended the University of Dayton for both her undergraduate degree in sociology, which she graduated Magna Cum Laude, and her Juris Doctor, where she focused on civil liberties. As the first in her family to graduate from college, she has a passion for helping people set and reach their goals. The service learning focus at the University of Dayton introduced her to the critical role that non-profit organizations fill in our community.

“Community Action Partnership brings life and energy to the community with their unique way of connecting committed volunteers and staff with those in need” Gustin said in a press release. She looked at many different ways to use her law degree to make a difference in service to others.

“CAP is here to help people, and we have an absolute passion to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Gustin’s immediate goals for the Preble County office are to connect with all the other social services working in the county to coordinate efforts, and to expand the home weatherization and transportation programs.

“I’m a born networker, and love to get myself engaged in the community,” she said. “I’d love to be invited to any organization’s meetings to share our story, or to explore ways to work together to combat poverty in Preble County. My number is 937-456-2800 or you can email keelieg@cap-dayton.org to set up a meeting.”

CAP Preble County is one office of a network of the national non-profit organization created by the Economic Opportunity Act of 1964 to help low-income Americans escape poverty and achieve economic security.

