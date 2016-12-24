DEI names Christmas light winners

EATON — On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Downtown Eaton Inc. announced the winners of the annual White Christmas Christmas Lighting Contest for 2016.

Winners included:

•Stanley Hicks, 412 Buckeye Drive, who won first place. He was awarded $100.

•Bob Brower, 39 Whisper Way, won second place, $75.

•Jane Montgomery, 420-Little League Drive, won third place and received $50.

Residents and businesses in the City of Eaton are invited to decorate for the White Christmas annual lighting contest each year. The contest was open to all to all residents and businesses within Eaton City limits. Homes which won within the past two years were not eligible to win this year.

Judging for the contest took place Dec. 2-6. On each of these four nights, lights had to be on from 6-9 p.m. to be eligible.