Public safety: Oxford Police reports

OXFORD — The Oxford Police Division filed the following recent incident reports:

Monday, Dec. 5 — Victim stated sometime during the night on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, someone entered her house and took a large speaker from the living room. Victim stated there are no signs of forced entry. She believes the front door was unlocked. There are no suspects at this time.

Monday, Dec. 5 — Officers responded to the lobby of Oxford Police Department in reference to a wallet that was stolen out of an apartment near 1 W. High Street on 12/3/16. At this time, no further suspect information is available.

Monday, Dec. 5 — An adult male was arrested on a warrant issued by the City of Hamilton.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 — Subject’s wallet was stolen from his unlocked vehicle.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 — Subject called to report his own intentions of suicide. He stated that he had taken pills and alcohol in attempt to overdose. As officers arrived on scene, it was relayed that he had a knife and wanted police to shoot him. After making contact with him, subject eventually dropped the knife and was taken to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 — Officer met with the victim in the lobby of OPD. At this time, the victim wished to report that his medication and other items had been stolen from his residence.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 — Indiana license plates were stolen off of a Fiat 500 at some point during the day. The exact location of the theft is unknown at this time, but the owner noticed they were gone after his vehicle had been parked at McDonald’s in Oxford. There are no suspects at this time.

Thursday, Dec. 8 — A West Virginia license plate was stolen off of a vehicle while it was parked in the alley behind Wildberry. At this time, there are no suspects and the license plate has not been removed.

Thursday, Dec. 8 — Male subject damaged a window at 200 E. High Street and then fled down S. Campus Avenue. The male was followed by the victims and apprehended in the 0 block of S. Campus Avenue. The subject was also found to be intoxicated under the age of 21 and in possession of a fictitious driver’s license.

Thursday, Dec. 8 — Officer observed an underage male consuming a 1.75 liter bottle of vodka in the alley next to the Police Department. He threw the bottle into the bushes next to him once he saw me. He was arrested for underage related offenses.

Friday, Dec. 9 — A wanted person from the state of Wisconsin with a good pick up radius on the warrant was located during an unwanted person call. The male subject was asked to be held for the WI entering agency and transported to the Butler County Sheriffs office.

Friday, Dec. 9 — The victim’s debit card was used to make three purchases at a Walmart in the Columbus, OH area without the victim’s consent.

Friday, Dec. 9 — Officers responded to 322 E. Vine Street for a suicidal male. The male was transported to Fort Hamilton Hospital on a 72 hour hold after cutting himself and sending several text messages to his sister stating he was going to end it because he had nothing to live for.

Saturday, Dec. 10 — Subject was found highly intoxicated in the alley and did not know where he was.

Saturday, Dec. 10 — Officers responded to the area of Foxfire Drive and Day Circle in reference to a sign that was struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival and investigation, officers were able to locate the vehicle and driver. The driver was arrested for OVI and cited for Failure to Control.

Sunday, Dec. 11 — Officers were dispatched to Miami University in regards to a sexual assault that took place at Brick Street Bar. At this time, no further suspect details are available.