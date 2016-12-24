Public safety: Eaton Police reports

EATON — The Eaton Police Division filed the following recent incident reports:

Friday, Dec. 2 — drug offense reported at the Alternative School, 201 E. St. Clair St.

Friday, Dec. 2 — criminal mischief or damaging reported at the Quilt Shop, 136 E. Main St.

Friday, Dec. 2 — disorderly conduct reported at Red Mule Bar, 501 E. Main St.

Friday, Dec. 2 — disorderly conduct reported at The Gathering Place, 501 Nation Avenue.

Friday, Dec. 2 — theft reported at 725 E. Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 3 — animal complaint reported at 433 Apple Dr.

Saturday, Dec. 3 — noise complaint reported at 413 Village South Dr.

Saturday, Dec. 3 — theft reported at 230 Club, 131 E. Main St.

Sunday, Dec. 4 — criminal mischief or damaging reported at Taco Bell, 1305 N. Barron St.

Sunday, Dec. 4 — theft reported at Eaton Police Division, 328 N. Maple St.

Monday, Dec. 5 — criminal mischief or damaging reported at Water Works Park, 721 Park Avenue.

Monday, Dec. 5 — drug offense reported at 223 E. Main St.

Monday, Dec. 5 — theft reported at 400 Holiday Avenue.

Monday, Dec. 5 — animal complaint reported at Walmart, 100 E. Washington Jackson Rd.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 — theft reported at 340 Chestnut Dr.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 — theft reported at 837 Oakland Dr.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 — theft reported at 702 Oakland Dr.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 — property damage reported at 518 Silver Crossing, Eaton.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 — disorderly conduct reported at 413 Liberty St.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 — theft reported at 840 Cypress Lane.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 — theft reported at Walmart, 100 E. Washington Jackson Rd.

Wednesday, Dec. 7 — theft reported at 302 Nation Avenue.

Thursday, Dec. 8 — theft reported at 809 Poplar Dr.

Thursday, Dec. 8 — theft reported at 425 Willow Dr.