Deadline for PC Visitors’ Guide is Dec. 1

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau is at work on the 2017 edition of the Preble County Visitors’ Guide. With listings for area restaurants, campgrounds, recreational activities, and a full schedule of 2017 events, the visitors’ guide is a great way to get the word out about a business or event.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau distributes the annual visitors’ guide to rest areas throughout the state, posts the listings on its website at www.preblecountypassport.com, and mails visitors guides to travelers by request. Last year, the Convention and Visitors Bureau distributed 10,000 visitors’ guides throughout the region.

General listings for events, dining, entertainment, and recreation spots are free. The Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau is asking area organizations and businesses to check their current listings in the visitors’ guide and provide any relevant updates. If your business or event isn’t currently listed and you feel it may be of interest to potential tourists to Preble County, you can submit information at www.preblecountypassport.com/submissions or send an email to visitpreblecounty@gmail.com.

Special listings are being assembled for 5K walks and runs, and antique car shows. Organizations sponsoring these throughout the year are encouraged to submit their information.

A PDF file of the current 2016 visitors’ guide is available online at http://preblecountypassport.com/assets/2016preblecounty.pdf.

The deadline to submit updates for the 2017 visitors’ guide is Dec. 31.