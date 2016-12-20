Gratis prepares for new year

GRATIS — The Village of Gratis met on Thursday, Dec. 15, for its last meeting of the year.

Council members adopted a resolution incorporating an employee handbook into the village hiring policy effective Jan. 1, 2017, and waived the three reading requirement and approved temporary budget appropriations for fiscal year 2017.

Council also received the Mayor’s Court report, showing the state received $337.50, Eaton received $13.50, and the village received $1,770, making for a total of $2,121.

In other business:

•Fire Captain Will Harrison took his oath of office.

•Police Chief Jeff King presented his department’s report. He also discussed the potential of a new Gratis Police building. King said this larger building would provide the police department with more storage and office space.

During council discussion, a new bid from Shindeldecker to remove the old skating rink was discussed. Council is waiting on a written proposal and they tabled the discussion for the time being.

The first council meeting of the new year will be on Thursday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m. in the Gratis Village Office.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@civitasmedia.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH