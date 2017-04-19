Shockley particpates in IPPWO project

COLLEGE CORNER — The annual meeting of the In Print Professional Writers Organization was held at the Burpee Museum of Natural History this year in Rockford, Illinois on March 10.

The participants of authors and artist collaborated to bring words to life with 3D art. The authors submit poetry or short stories and the artist choose a piece to interpret with their own ideas.

This year Samantha Shockley of College Corner was chosen to participate. The noted artist Pamela Parkinson chose Shockley’s poem “Crystal Droplets” to interpret. The works of both the author and artist have been published this year in Word of Art 3.

Shockley is a junior at Union County/College Corner School. Her future plans are to attend college and study Marine Biology. The study of sciences and the environment of the oceans have always been an interest to her. The subject might even be the subject of a new book some day.

Samantha is the daughter of Margaret Shockley of College Corner and Greg Shockley of Morraine.

