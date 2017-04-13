West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Tammy Straszheim, Dr. John Ulrich, Sylvia Marcum Woinarowicz, Tara Elanna Smith, Scott Perry, Mary Lunsford, John Gray, Kathleen Evans, Dodie Johnson, Wes Studebaker, Tate Ray, Gabe Hale, Jerry Cooper, Grant Mason, Ben Bassler, Destiny Getchell, Kenzi Studebaker,Taira Rivers Suchland, Ava Shelton, Opha Schneider, Joel Unger, Tara Baker, Jerry Cooper, Parker Howard, Ellie Belvo, Shelly Loxley, Jennifer Eck, Carolyn Lowry, Joan Snider, Renee Turpin, Roman Davis, Preston Glander, Ruth Worley, Norma Brubaker, JoEllen Hickey, Sandra Robbins, in memory of Bruce Studebaker

Anniversaries this week: Emerson and Polly Voge, George and Mary Lehmann, Bob and Joyce Nisius, Mark and Diana Lindloff

Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt

The Kiwanis Club is sponsoring their annual Easter Egg Hunt, which is open to the public, on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m. in the WABO park on Western Drive. There will be prize eggs for each age group. Groups are; Walking to Three years, Four to Seven years of age, and Eight to Twelve years of age. The Coterie Club will be holding a raffle for two Easter Baskets, one for a boy and one for a girl, starting at 1p.m. at the WABO park. Kiwanis Club meets twice a month and is accepting new members. Contact Carol Lunsford for more information by calling 839-4085.

Kiwanis Chicken BBQ

Kiwanis Club is offering their annual BBQ Chicken meal from 11 a.m. until sold out on Sunday, April 30, at the WA Fire House, 25 E. Dayton Street. Cost is $7 each and carry-out is available. Proceeds help fund the many community projects of the club including the annual scholarship for a qualifying Senior at Twin Valley South High School. If you are interested in joining the Kiwanis Club, contact Carol Lunsford at 839-4085.

Senior Citizens Dinner

The Twin Valley South High School, with financial support from four local service organizations, will be sponsoring a Senior Citizen Dinner on Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations may be made by calling the school office at 839-4693 or 839-4688. The deadline for reservations is Monday, April 24. Entertainment will be provided following the dinner. The service groups making the dinner possible are the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, West Alexandria Lions Club and West Alexandria Kiwanis Club.

AKS Scholarships

Alpha Kappa Sorority of West Alexandria is offering two $500 scholarships to two graduating seniors attending the Twin Valley South High School or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. The recipient of these scholarships must be planning to attend an accredited college, university, technical school or community college. The selection will be based upon academic qualifications, participation in extracurricular activities, a written essay, and a teacher recommendation. Applications for these scholarships can be picked up at the Twin Valley South High School Guidance Office. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, April 21. Alpha Kappa Sorority is always proud to offer these two scholarships to deserving students of TVS High School.

American Legion

The next Fish Fry is Saturday, April 15 from 5-7 p.m.

Rock the Juke Box including a 50/50 raffle on Friday, April 21, from 8-11 p.m.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Get your foursome together for the SAL Golf Tourney to take place Sunday, May 21.

Rod and Gun Club

The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring its annual Turkey Shoots each Sunday at 1 p.m. through the end of April. This event is open to the public and we always hope to see a nice crowd.

MS Walk

A Multiple Sclerosis Walk will be held Saturday, May 13, at Peace Park, on U.S. 35, with registration at 10 a.m. and walk beginning at 11 a.m.. Concert in the park begins at 12p.m. with Kelly Crank, and at 1 p.m. we will be featuring Ashley Taylor. Food is available and raffle includes wonderful items, also starting at noon. All ages are encouraged to walk and raise support and awareness for the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Preble County, Ohio Valley Chapter. Come, sign up your team of walkers. To help, donate items for raffle or for more information, contact Tanya Oglesby, Local Organizer, at 937-533-7743.

WAFD/EMS

Every Thursday evening doors open at 5 p.m. and BINGO calling starts at 6 p.m. at 25 E. Dayton Street. Come early, get a good seat and start your luck with some pull-offs! All proceeds benefit the West Alexandria Firefighters Association and Department.

Church of the Brethren

The next Free Community Meal is Wednesday, May 3, from 5-6:30 p.m. continuing the first Wednesday of each month at Church of the Brethren, 22 East Oak St.

Salem Lutheran Church

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services will be held at 7 p.m. on April 13 and 14.

Easter Sunrise Service will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, followed by breakfast at 8:30a.m., a children’s egg hunt at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Easter worship with communion at 10:30 a.m.

Middle School Ministry meets Sunday evenings from 7-8:15 p.m. in the church lounge for any middle school-aged students!

Men’s breakfast and Bible study will meet Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, Bible study and fellowship.

Zumba classes are offered every Sunday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. There is a brief devotion and Bible study afterwards.

Don’t forget your unused coupons to be sent to our troops overseas! Commisaries honor coupons up to two months expired. Collection basket is in the church library.

St. John Church

Maundy Thursday, April 13, there will be a soup supper at 6 p.m. with table communion at 6:30 p.m.

An Easter sunrise service will begin at 8 a.m., followed by breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9a.m., Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. and worship with communion at 10a.m. at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street.

We will provide a meal to the homeless shelter on April 27.