Senior edition

EATON — Desert Auction: Bid on desserts donated from local businesses and senior center members. Plan to attend on April 14th at 2:00pm, have fun, and bid for a chance to win delicious desserts for the holiday! Ask us how to provide desserts, 937-456-4947

History of Easter: Stop in to hear the stories, and history of Easter on Friday, April 14, at 1:30.

Volunteer Opportunities: April is ‘Volunteering Month’ at the PCCOA. We have an abundance of opportunities for you to volunteer with us! Whether you want a one-time opportunity, or an ongoing position, you can be behind the scene, or right in the mix of it. Come to our informative gathering on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. to find out more details.

Fraud Prevention: Reid Health Alliance will be here educating us on how to better ward off fraud, and prevent it. Learn more on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m.

Birthday Bash: Those born in April, come celebrate your birthday with us on Wednesday, April 19, at 1:30 p.m.

Art Lab: Our next art lab is coming up on Wednesday, April 26, 11:30-1:30. Sink your hands into clay and mold and shape your very own garden flowers! Cost is $15, call to reserve your spot at 937-456-4947.

Quilt Raffle: There is still time to stop in and purchase your tickets for our Quilt Raffle. We have a beautiful quilt donated to us by the Quilting Chicks. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5, buy your tickets at the activities center before May 1.

Homemade Laundry Soap: We are looking for volunteers that want to head up our homemade laundry soap team. If you are interested, call Sheryl at 937-456-4947 ext. 214.

Senior Day: Our annual Senior Day and Annual Meeting are coming up on Tuesday, May 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Reserve the date and stay tuned for further details on this day of free lunch, vendors, raffles, prizes, games, entertainment and more.

Senior Prom: “An Evening Under the Stars” join us at The Grange for our annual Senior Prom. Ticket prices include food, great entertainment by Thunder Bay, good company from 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.