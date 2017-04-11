Southern Preble news

PREBLE COUNTY — Gratis Bicentennial Committee is seeking participation for their upcoming parade to start the 200-year celebration. If you are interested in being in the parade contact Betty Shanefelt at 937-787-4346.They are calling all civic organizations, baseball teams,businesses or individuals old or young even politicians. Call today for information.

Trivia answers: Gratis School was named after long-time educator Albert Kiracofe and the Deem family opened the restaurant, now Powerhouse Pizza, in Camden.

This week’s trivia: West Street in Gratis was named after what longtime educator and Sunday school teacher? What Camden family ran a long time garage and wrecker service which burnt and was rebuilt on East Central Avenue and is now CMJ’s garage? Answers next week.

It’s a girl: Steven and Kara Hale of Camden are the proud parents of a baby girl born Sunday, April 2, at Southview Hospital. Rylan Beriella was 20 1/4 inches and weighed 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces. Grandparents are Mike and Kristina Fiex and Monte and Brenda Hale.

Surprise party: Family gathered to celebrate Shiela Taylor’s 60th birthday this past Sunday at her son’s house. Here’s to 60 more.

Birthdays: Travis James Lay, Hunter Michael.

Retirement: Happy retirement to Mike Roberts Sr.from West Elkton. Enjoy your family!

Fish fry: Arrows United will hold a fish fry Saturday, April 8, from 6-9 p.m. at the Gratis Eagles. Cost is $8 adults, $5 children and includes fish, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw, hushpuppies and desert. All proceeds will go toward the Arrows United campaign.

News of the ill: James Wagner, longtime postmaster in Gratis, is rehabilitating from a very serious illness and would like to hear from his friends on Gratis. You may write him or send a card to: Jim Wagner, 129 N. 4th Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342.

Anniversary: Brian and Jeanne Via.

Quote of the Day: “He said deny me in front of your friends and I will deny you in front of my father” — Jesus.