West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Scott Bresher, Santha Hardy, Gail Parks Denlinger, George Eby, Zach Shafer, Tyler Wright, Elisa Weber, Jesse Nickell, Lynn Voge, John Bassler, Annah Kuykendoll, Wyatt Wagers, Claire Fergus, Rosalie Unger, Michael Cress, Shirley Webb, Tyler Wright, Nancy Gardner, Polly Voge, Mark Unger, in memory of Charles “Smitty” Schmidt.

Anniversaries this week: The Rev. Mark and Linda Moore, Tyler and Kelsey Lee, Brian and Jeanne Via, Jay and Rosalie Unger

Senior Citizens Dinner

The Twin Valley South High School, with financial support from four local service organizations, will be sponsoring a Senior Citizen Dinner on Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. The dinner is free to all senior citizens in the Twin Valley Community Local School District. Reservations may be made by calling the school office at 839-4693 or 839-4688. The deadline for reservations is Monday, April 24. Entertainment will be provided following the dinner. The service groups making the dinner possible are the Alpha Kappa Sorority, Coterie Club, West Alexandria Lions Club and West Alexandria Kiwanis Club.

AKS Scholarships

Alpha Kappa Sorority of West Alexandria is offering two $500 scholarships to two graduating seniors attending the Twin Valley South High School or West Alexandria seniors attending MVCTC. The recipient of these scholarships must be planning to attend an accredited college, university, technical school or community college. The selection will be based upon academic qualifications, participation in extracurricular activities, a written essay, and a teacher recommendation. Applications for these scholarships can be picked up at the Twin Valley South High School Guidance Office. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, April 21. Alpha Kappa Sorority is always proud to offer these two scholarships to deserving students of TVS High School.

American Legion

There will be an Easter egg hunt at noon Saturday, April 8, at the Legion.

The next Fish Fry is Saturday, April 15, from 5-7 p.m.

The Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. for music and dancing.

Euchre and Ladies Night every Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. with a 50/50 raffle at James E. Ryan, Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 S.

Get your foursome together for the SAL Golf Tourney to take place Sunday, May 21. Sign up in the Canteen.

Rod and Gun Club

The Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club is sponsoring its annual Turkey Shoots each Sunday at 1 p.m. through the end of April. This event is open to the public and we always hope to see a nice crowd.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

A “Don’t Bug Me” bug show will be held Saturday, April 8, at 1:30 p.m. Learn about native and invasive species of insects in the “Don’t Bug Me” bug show. Scott Trochelman will bring many species of bugs, housed in acrylic, for all ages. Kids will be able to touch the bugs at the church, 2139 Enterprise Road.

We will hold an Easter egg roll just like the White House at 2:30 p.m. following the Bug Program on Saturday, April 8. Participants will be divided into age groups and use a wooden spoon to roll their plastic egg across the finish line. Winners of each group will receive a prize. All participants will receive a goodie bag. Age groups are 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10. Light refreshments will be served.

Salem Lutheran Church

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services will be held at 7 p.m. on April 13 and 14.

Easter Sunrise Service will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 16, followed by Breakfast at 8:30 a.m., a children’s egg hunt at 9 a.m., Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Easter worship with communion at 10:30 a.m.

We will feature our recent Haiti Mission along with a Church Cookbook Carry-in after Worship in the Fellowship Hall on Palm Sunday, April 9. Come for Palm Sunday Worship, hear and view the highlights from the recent Haiti Mission trip and enjoy a meal in Christian fellowship.

Middle School Ministry meets Sunday evenings from 7-8:15 p.m. in the church lounge for any middle school-aged students!

Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 a.m. for breakfast, Bible study and fellowship.

Zumba classes are offered every Sunday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall. There is a brief devotion and Bible study afterwards.

St. John Church

Maundy Thursday, April 13, there will be a soup supper at 6 p.m. with table communion at 6:30 p.m.

An Easter sunrise service will begin at 8a.m., followed by breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9 a.m., Easter egg hunt at 9:30 a.m. and worship with communion at 10 a.m. at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street.

We collected $345 for the Domestic Abuse Shelter during the month of March. Our mission for April is for Church World Service.

We will provide a meal to the homeless shelter on April 27.