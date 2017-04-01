Southern Preble news

PREBLE COUNTY — Birthdays: Jennifer Peck Koogler, Sheena Dougherty, Shiela Taylor”Big 60”, Rachael Richardson, Johnny Cottingim.

Bicentennial trivia answers: Gratis Library and former Fire Department was built in 1952, Camden IGA former building is now occupied by 4J’s Pizza.

This week’s trivia: Gratis School was named after what long time educator? What Family Restaurant formerly occupied the now Powerhouse Pizza in Camden? Answers next week.

Bicentennial news: Peter Frampton road manager to open Gratis Bicentennial. Donnie Lewis a 1979 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School and current road manager for Frampton will take time from his busy schedule to stop and reflect on his career and time spent growing up in Gratis.

Gender reveal: Zachary and Courtney Stansell of West Elkton recently revealed that they are expecting their second boy in May.

A combined shower and gender reveal party was held recently to help the couple celebrate.

Missing: A 5-month old blue/grey Great Dane pup missing from Camden needs medicine daily. If seen, call 937-533-7755 or 533-7764.

Spaghetti Dinner: It’s the final week to get pre-sale dinner tickets for Camden Somers Fire “Fazolis” Spaghetti Dinner on April 9. See any fire/EMS member or stop by the station. Tickets at door are $12.

Opening Day: Mark your calendars — opening day for PSYBL is April 29, with parade to start at 10:30 a.m. More info to follow.

Tribute: The Worley Boys, a local country band paid tribute to the members’ mom, grandma and aunt, Zell, with their new album cover taken from her gravesite complete with guitars, banjo and cowboy hats. Nice job!

Holy Week Services: Gratis Fellowship of Churches’ community Holy Week Services are Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m. at Harvest Ministries; Thursday, April 13, at The Church of The Brethren, 7 p.m.; Friday, April 14, at United Methodist Church with blowing of the shofar and walking with the cross through the village at 6:15 p.m. Good Friday service at First Brethren Church at 7 p.m. and sunrise service, Sunday, April 16, at Gratis United Methodist Church at 7 a.m.

Adult Crafts: Camden Library will have adult crafts on April 13 at 6:30 p.m., making bath bombs — the public is invited. There will be Easter crafting on April 11, at 5:30 p.m. also. At West Elkton Library there will be Sponge Prints fun for ages 8-12 on Monday April 3, at 4 p.m.

Egg Hunt: The Gratis Eagles #4289 will hold the annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 8, at noon sharp! It will be held at The Herb Coleman Memorial Park, corner of Ohio 122 and Brubaker Rd.

Quote: “Let your children get everything you couldn’t afford, then move in with them,” — Unknown.