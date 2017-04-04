Church briefs

Easter services

Easter services, April 16 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden, are at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday School is at 9:15 a.m. Pastor Greg F. Jackson invites all to attend.

Revival in Camden April 23-26

Pastor Greg F. Jackson and The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden invites the public to join them for their Spring Revival with Evangelist Scott Newton Smith from Georgia. Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday-Wednedsay. Childcare is provided. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

Come Walk With Me

A Lenten special is coming to St. Mary Catholic Church in Camden. “Come Walk With Me — The Perfect Storm,” is a version of the Way of the Cross presented by Mile Davis of Cincinnati. This event will take place on Wednesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7721 N. Main St., Camden. The public is invited. Refreshments will follow.

Eaton UCC smorgasbord

Eaton UCC’s annual spring smorgasbord will be earlier this year — Saturday, April 8. The “all you care to eat” event will feature a menu of fried chicken, ham, pork chops, chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, various salads and deserts. Cost is $9 for adults; $4 for children (under 3 eat for free). The church is located at 113 W. Decatur St. in Eaton.

EACC Brunch with the Bunny

Eaton United Church of Christ invites families to join them for the annual “Brunch with the Bunny” on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. Activities will feature an egg dye (participants are asked to bring hard boiled eggs for their children,) brunch, an egg hunt, and gifts and pictures with the bunny. Families are encouraged to call the church at 456-3810 to make reservations. The church is located at 113 West Decatur St. in Eaton.

Easter supper & bazaar

Saturday, April 8, the First Universalist Church, corner of Main Cross and Monroe Street in Eldorado, will hold its 121st Easter Supper & Bazaar. The “all you can eat” supper is $9 for adults, children 6-12 are $4, under 5 are free. This year’s menu includes ham loaf, roast chicken, chicken & noodles, dressing, assorted vegetables, salads, and desserts, with serving beginning at 4:30 p.m. The bazaar opens at 4 p.m., and features homemade Easter candy (both filled and plain), noodles, cakes, cookies, snack mixes, and more. Also, bazaar items featured this year include handmade crystal and silver creations, cup & saucer bird feeders, miniature fairy gardens, nostalgic cup & saucer décor. In addition, the church still makes dishcloths, scrubbies, jar openers, etc. There will be a raffle for three gift bags: “Anything Chocolate,” “Wine & Cheese,” or “Picnic Time.” In 1896, the first “Easter Fair” had a profit of $45, according to organizers, a large amount of money at that time. Window screens and new oil lamps with brackets for the church walls were purchased with those profits. An outdoor handicap accessible ramp was the last project of todays’ women’s group, and the public is encouraged to use it if steps are a problem. The current fundraising goal is for additional indoor accessibility.

Visitation CC Dinner

Visitation Catholic Church, B.V.M., 407 E. Main Street, Eaton, will have its monthly Community Dinner on Thursdays, April 27, May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 30 and Dec. 28. There is no charge for the meal which is served from 4-5:30 p.m. in the church hall. Those who attend should use the entrance off the parking lot. Everyone is welcome. The church hall is handicap accessible. For information call 456-3380.

AWANA in Camden

Pastor Greg Jackson and the First Southern Baptist church of Camden invite kids preschool through sixth grade to join them at 6:30 on Wednesday nights as AWANA continues. “Journey ” a Youth Discipleship group also meets as well as Bible Study for adults. Scripture memory is the goal for each student. Taken from II Timothy, Awana stands for “Approved Workmen are not Ashamed.” The Youth ministry, “Journey” will be led by new Student Pastor Joel and Leslie Betts. Bible study is available for parents during this time as well.

CUMC breakfast

Camden United Methodist Church’s “All You Can Eat Breakfast,” will be held the fourth Saturday of every month, 7-11 a.m. Cost is $6.