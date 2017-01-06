Birth announcement

Wesley and Brandi (Fornshell) Montgomery have announced the birth of thier son, Wiley William Montgomery.

Wiley was born at 5:10 p.m., on Nov. 3, 2016, at Adena Regional Medical in Chillicothe. He weighed five pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 19 inches at birth.

Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Beth Fornshell of Eaton. Maternal great-grandparent is Esther Hans of Eaton.

Paternal grandparents are Keith Montgomery and Hope Tolle of Washington Court House, and Sam and Bill Davis, of Washington Court House.

Paternal great-grandparents are Bart Montgomery, Washington Court House, and Fred and Barb Jones of Washington Court House.

