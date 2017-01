EATON — Gene and Carol Miley of Eaton will celebrate their 60 years of marriage with a party with family and friends.

The former Carol Fudge and Gene Miley were married Dec. 23, 1956, at UCC church in Eaton. They are the parents of three sons: Chris (Terri) Miley of Eaton, Bill Miley of Eaton, and Tony (Mary Ellen) Miley of Miamisburg. They have eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Gene is a retired farmer, and Carol is retired from Kramer and Kramer Auctioneers.