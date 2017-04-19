Reunion notices

Verona Alumni

The annual alumni banquet of the former Verona High School will be held Saturday, May 20, at Tri-County North High School. The 60-Year Class of 1957 will be the honorees. There will be “Honorable Mention” of Classes: ’42, ’43, ’44, ’45, ’47, ’52, ’62.

Former Verona students who graduated from Twin Valley North High School in ‘65,’66, & ‘67 are cordially invited also. Anyone who has ever attended Verona School and former teachers, are most welcome. A social time will take place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. followed by dinner, cost is $14.25 per person. For reservations or more information call Judy Black White at 937-902-7834 or email [email protected]